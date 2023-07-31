I.N.D.I.A seeks meeting with President Murmu to discuss Manipur issue

I.N.D.I.A parties are seeking an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu to brief her about the situation in Manipur where ethnic violence has claimed scores of lives and the steps to be taken to bring normalcy in the north-eastern state.

Sources said Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge is seeking time for a meeting of the I.N.D.I.A delegation.

The delegation wants to brief the President about the visit of 21 MPs from I.N.D.I.A parties who visited Manipur for two days and what they found during their two-day stay.

Sources said the delegation is also likely to brief the President about Prime Minister Narendra Modi not speaking about the Manipur issue since violence erupted on May 3. A memorandum is also likely to be submitted.

On Monday, the MPs’ delegation who visited Manipur briefed the leaders of the I.N.D.I.A grouping in Parliament about the ground situation in the north-eastern state.

Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi among others were present at the meeting. Sources said Sonia said Manipur is a sensitive issue and she came for the meeting to listen to the delegation.

Leader of Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who was part of the delegation, described the situation in Manipur as "grave" and said, “if any of the ruling party MPs go there and see the situation for themselves, they will not make casual statements," he said.

Besides Chowdhury, Congress Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha Gourav Gogoi and Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev also briefed the meeting about the ground situation in the state.

The MPs had visited both the valley and hills and visited relief camps and victims of sexual violence.

The Opposition has been raising the Manipur issue since the beginning of Monsoon Session on July 20 and has been insisting on a statement by the Prime Minister followed by a discussion.

They also submitted a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, which was admitted, with an aim to force Modi to respond on Manipur. However, no date has been fixed for the debate on no-trust motion so far.