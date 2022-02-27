India seeks Russia's help to evacuate citizens from war-torn eastern Ukraine

India is in touch with Russia as it is exploring options of evacuating its citizens stranded in war-torn eastern Ukraine.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla had a meeting with Moscow’s acting envoy to New Delhi, Roman Babushkin, and sought the Russian Government’s support to safely evacuate citizens of India stranded in Kharkiv, Sumy and other places in eastern Ukraine. The Embassy of India in Moscow sent a team of officials to Russia’s border with Ukraine to start the groundwork for evacuation of Indian citizens.

Shringla also called in Kyiv’s envoy to New Delhi, Igor Polikha, and shared with him locations of the clusters of citizens of India in Ukraine. He particularly sought assistance of the Ukrainian Government for the Indians, who reached Ukraine-Poland border, but could not yet cross over to Poland.

India received reports about its citizens being assaulted and experiencing harassment at the overcrowded Ukraine-Poland border.

Polikha assured Shringla that the Embassy of Ukraine in New Delhi was in touch with the immigration authorities in the East European nation to facilitate safe and hassle-free passage of the citizens of India to Poland.

New Delhi has so far been able to evacuate nearly 2,000 Indians from Ukraine to Romania and Hungary. Over 1,000 of them have so far been flown back home by Air India aircraft chartered by the Union Government. Though the airspace of Ukraine remains closed in the wake of the invasion by Russia, New Delhi is planning to operate separate chartered flights over the next few days to bring back home Indians still stranded in Ukraine – numbering around 14,000 approximately – through the neighbouring East European nations, the Foreign Secretary told journalists on Sunday.

India has a large number of citizens – mostly students – stranded in Kharkiv, Sumy and other places in eastern, south-eastern and north-eastern Ukraine – the areas, which have been witnessing intense fighting ever since the launch of military operations by Russia early on February 24. New Delhi has been able to start evacuating Indians from western Ukraine through neighbouring Romania and Hungary and trying to do so through Poland and the Slovak Republic. It, however, has not been able to help the Indians in eastern Ukraine – even as many of them have already spent three days in bunkers and underground metro stations, which are being used as shelters amid bombing by Russia.

“We are aware of a number of Indian citizens, particularly students, who continue to be in cities in the east and south-east of Ukraine. Unfortunately, these areas are live conflict areas and it is generally deemed unsafe for people to move around freely. We will try to find suitable evacuation modalities for them,” the Foreign Secretary told journalists a few hours after he called in Russia’s acting envoy to India.

The Embassy of India in Kyiv in its latest advisory issued on Sunday asked the Indians stranded in Kharkiv, Sumy and other places in eastern Ukraine not to venture towards railway stations as curfew had been imposed and intense fighting was going on.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu and requested him to facilitate transit of Indians stranded in Ukraine through his country. A team of the officials of the Ministry of External Affairs will reach Moldova to help the Indians, who would cross over from Ukraine through Moldova-Ukraine border and take them to Budapest in Hungary where Air India aircraft could fly them home from.

