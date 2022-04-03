1,096 new Covid infections in India, 81 more deaths

India sees 1,096 new coronavirus infections, 81 more deaths

Active cases in country dipped to 13,013

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 03 2022, 09:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2022, 09:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

India on Sunday reported a single day rise of 1,096 new Covid-19 infections and 81 fatalities.

The tally of cases now stands at 4,30,28,131, while the death toll is 5,21,345.

Active cases in country dipped to 13,013, Union Health Ministry data showed.

More to follow...

