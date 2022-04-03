India sees 1,096 new coronavirus infections, 81 more deaths

India on Sunday reported a single day rise of 1,096 new Covid-19 infections and 81 fatalities.
The tally of cases now stands at 4,30,28,131, while the death toll is 5,21,345.
Active cases in country dipped to 13,013, Union Health Ministry data showed.
More to follow...
Check out the latest DH videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Josh Wardle hosts first live Wordle competition
Gadget weekly: Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV and more
Afghans mark first Ramadan since Taliban seized power
Ramzan moon sighted, Muslims to begin fasting tomorrow
Pak PM calls for street protests ahead of no-trust vote
Modi's gift to Deuba: A Radha, Krishna painting
India sees warmest March in 122 years
Hunar Haats in Chandigarh 'promote entrepreneurship'
Rainbow flags may be taken from fans at Qatar World Cup
Swiss Cold War bunkers back as Ukraine conflict rages