India sees 11,039 fresh Covid-19 cases, 110 deaths

The national recovery rate has climbed to 97.08%

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 03 2021, 07:26 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2021, 10:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

 India's Covid-19 tally of cases rose to 1,07,77,284 with 11,039 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries surged to 1,04,62,631, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. 

The death toll increased to 1,54,596 with 110 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.   

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,04,62,631 pushing the national Covid-19 recovery rate of 97.08 per cent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.  

The total Covid-19 active cases remained below 2 lakh.

There are 1,60,057 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.49 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on  November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 19,84,73,178 samples have been tested up to February 2 with 7,21,121 samples being tested on Tuesday

