India sees 1,260 new Covid-19 cases, 83 more deaths

India on Saturday logged 1,260 new coronavirus cases and 83 fatalities, Union Health Ministry data showed.
1,404 persons have recovered in the same time period. The country currently has 13,445 active cases.
Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech on Friday announced temporary slowing down of production of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin across its manufacturing facilities, having completed its supply obligations to procurement agencies and foreseeing a decrease in demand. The company, in a press release, said Bharat Biotech will focus on pending facility maintenance, process and facility optimisation activities for the coming period.
More to follow...
