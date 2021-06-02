India sees 1.32 lakh new Covid-19 cases; 3,207 single-day deaths

India reported 1,32,788 fresh Covid-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The Covid-19 death toll climbed to 3,35,102 with 3,207 fresh fatalities. Currently, the number of active cases stands at 17,93,645.
With the fresh cases, India's tally of coronavirus cases rose to 2,83,07,832.
More to follow...
Check out DH latest videos:
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Birthday special: 5 awesome facts about Ilaiyaraaja
Being a transgender woman in Egypt: An everyday battle
Flying to Singapore? Here are the new rules
Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor's Pak homes to become museums
4 lakh street vendors absent from Karnataka's database
Palestinians' moment of unity, most pivotal in decades
DH Toon | Centre issues notice to Alapan Bandyopadhyay
Kafka letters, drawings made publicly available online
What is the cost of having a child in China?