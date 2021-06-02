India sees 1.32 lakh new Covid-19 cases; 3,207 single-day deaths

India reported 1,32,788 fresh Covid-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The Covid-19 death toll climbed to 3,35,102 with 3,207 fresh fatalities. Currently, the number of active cases stands at 17,93,645.

With the fresh cases, India's tally of coronavirus cases rose to 2,83,07,832.

More to follow...

