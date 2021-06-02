New Covid cases at 1.32L; over 3.2K deaths in a day

India sees 1.32 lakh new Covid-19 cases; 3,207 single-day deaths

Currently, the number of active cases stands at 17,93,645

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 02 2021, 09:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2021, 09:50 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

India reported 1,32,788 fresh Covid-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The Covid-19 death toll climbed to 3,35,102 with 3,207 fresh fatalities. Currently, the number of active cases stands at 17,93,645.

With the fresh cases, India's tally of coronavirus cases rose to 2,83,07,832.  

More to follow...

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India

