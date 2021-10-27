India sees 13,451 daily Covid-19 cases, 585 fatalities

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 27 2021, 09:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2021, 09:37 ist
A worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) sanitizes seats inside a movie theatre. Credit: Reuters File Photo

India on Wednesday logged 13,451 new Covid-19 cases and 585 deaths in last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.

At least 14,021 persons recovered in the same time period pushing the total recoveries to 3,35,97,339.

India now has 1,62,661 active coronavirus cases, lowest in 242 days.

Meanwhile 1,03,53,25,577 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the nationwide inoculation drive.

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

