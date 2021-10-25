India sees 14,306 new Covid-19 cases, 443 deaths

India on Monday reported 14,306 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and 443 fatalities, Union Health Ministry data showed.

With 18,762 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate improved to 98.18 per cent.

India's active caseload stands at 1,67,695, lowest in 239 days.

Meanwhile, 102.27 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive.

Check out the latest DH videos here: