India sees 15,528 new Covid-19 cases, 25 more deaths

Active caseload stands at 1,43,654

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 19 2022, 09:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2022, 09:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

India on Tuesday logged 15,528 new Covid-19 cases, a slight dip from Monday's 16,069 infections, and 16,113 recoveries.

Meanwhile 25 persons died of the fatal vurus, Union Health ministry data showed.

Active caseload stands at 1,43,654.

More to follow...

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

