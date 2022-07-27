India sees 18,313 fresh Covid-19 cases, 57 more deaths

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 27 2022, 09:41 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

India on Wednesday reported 18,313 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 4,39,38,764, according to a report by the Union Health Ministry. 

The Covid-19 toll rose to 5,26,167 with 57 more fatalities in the last 24 hours. 

The active Covid-19 cases now stand at 1,45,026, while the daily positivity rate is at 4.31 per cent. 

More to follow...

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

