India sees 18,645 new Covid-19 cases, 201 deaths; active cases below 3 lakh for 20th consecutive day

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 10 2021, 11:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2021, 11:56 ist
A health worker collects a nasal sample from a hermit for Covid-19 testing, at Babughat transit camp in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo

India's Covid-19 caseload rose to 1,04,50,284 with 18,645 infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have surged to 1,00,75,950, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Sunday.

The death toll reached 1,50,999 with 201 more people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease so far surged to 1,00,75,950, pushing the national Covid-19 recovery rate of 96.42 per cent, while the case fatality rate dropped to 1.44 per cent.

The Covid-19 active caseload remained below three lakh for the 20th consecutive day.

There are 2,23,335 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 2.14 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 18,10,96,622 samples have been tested so far with 8,43,307 samples being tested on Saturday.

