India sees 2,067 new Covid-19 cases, 40 deaths

The active caseload currently stands at 12,340 cases in the country

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 20 2022, 09:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2022, 10:06 ist
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,13,248. Credit: AFP Photo

With 2,067 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,30,47,594 while the active cases increased to 12,340, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,22,006 with 40 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.   

An increase of 480 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also Read | Covid: Centre writes to Delhi, Haryana, UP, Maharashtra and Mizoram on rising cases

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.49 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.38 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,13,248, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent. 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 186.90 crore. 

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

