India's daily Covid-19 infections fall below 30,000

India sees 26,115 new Covid-19 cases, 252 fatalities

81.85 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 21 2021, 09:35 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2021, 09:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

India on Tuesday reported 26,115 new Covid-19 cases and 252 deaths in the last 24 hours. The daily infections fell below 30,000 after two consecutive days.

India's active caseload stands at 3,09,575, lowest in 184 days, while 34,469 persons recovered in the last 24 hours.

Over 81.85 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive.

The daily positivity rate is now at 1.85 per cent.

Meanwhile, India conducted the lowest number of daily Covid-19 tests since mid-August on Sunday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India
Kerala

Related videos

What's Brewing

IPL 2021 | PBKS vs RR: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2021 | PBKS vs RR: SWOT Analysis

NASA selects Moon site for ice-hunting rover

NASA selects Moon site for ice-hunting rover

DH Toon | 'We had promised change 5 years ago?!'

DH Toon | 'We had promised change 5 years ago?!'

Teach children first-aid practices

Teach children first-aid practices

What China wants in Afghanistan

What China wants in Afghanistan

Global protest seeks to turn up heat over climate

Global protest seeks to turn up heat over climate

 