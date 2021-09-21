India sees 26,115 new Covid-19 cases, 252 fatalities

India on Tuesday reported 26,115 new Covid-19 cases and 252 deaths in the last 24 hours. The daily infections fell below 30,000 after two consecutive days.

India's active caseload stands at 3,09,575, lowest in 184 days, while 34,469 persons recovered in the last 24 hours.

Over 81.85 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive.

The daily positivity rate is now at 1.85 per cent.

Meanwhile, India conducted the lowest number of daily Covid-19 tests since mid-August on Sunday.