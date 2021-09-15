India sees 27,176 new Covid-19 cases

Active cases stand at 3,51,087

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 15 2021, 09:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2021, 09:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

India on Wednesday reported 27,176 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.

Active cases stand at 3,51,087. 38,012 persons recovered in the last 24 hours increasing the total recoveries to 3,25,22,171.

Recovery Rate currently stands at 97.62 per cent. the weekly positivity rate  is now 2 per cent.

India has so far administered 75.89 crore vaccine doses so far.

India
Coronavirus
Covid-19

