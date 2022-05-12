India sees 2,827 new Covid-19 cases, 24 more deaths

India on Thursday reported a slight drop in daily Covid-19 infections with 2,827 new cases and 24 deaths. On Wednesday, the country had reported 2,897 cases.

With recoveries exceeding fresh infections, the active caseload dropped to 19,067.

Meanwhile, 3,230 persons recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 98.74 per cent.

Also, 14,85,292 vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Union government is set to relax the norms for Covid vaccine precaution dose, allowing those going overseas to get the jab before the stipulated nine-month waiting period as required by the destination country, sources said on Wednesday.

An official announcement, however, is yet to be made by the Union Health Ministry.

Sources said the decision to relax the norms about the precaution dose for overseas travellers was based on recommendations by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).

The advisory panel had recommended that those who need to travel overseas can take the precaution dose of Covid vaccine as required by the country they are travelling to before the mandatory nine-month gap.

As of now, all those above 18 years who have completed nine months after the second dose are eligible for the precaution jab.

