India sees 30,006 new Covid-19 cases, 442 deaths; tally crosses 98.26 lakh

India's Covid-19 tally of cases climbed to 98.26 lakh with 30,006 new cases in a day, while 93,24,328 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 94.88 per cent on Saturday, according to the Union health ministry data.
The total coronavirus cases mounted to 98,26,775 and the death toll climbed to 1,42,628 with the virus claiming 442 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The Covid-19 case fatality rate further declined to 1.45 per cent.
There are 3,59,819 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 3.66 per cent of the total caseload, the data showed.
State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a cumulative total of 15,26,97,399 samples have been tested up to December 11 with 10,65,176 samples being tested on Friday.
