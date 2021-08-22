India sees 30,948 single-day Covid cases, 403 deaths

India sees 30,948 single-day Covid cases, 403 fatalities

India has had 3,24,24,234 coronavirus cases since the beginning of its onset while 4,34,367 people have died of it so far

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 22 2021, 09:34 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2021, 09:38 ist
Beneficiaries wait to receive a dose of Covid-19 vaccine during a special vaccination camp in Mumbai. Credit: PTI File Photo

India on Sunday recorded 30,948 Covid-19 cases as 403 people succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data.

With this, India's active Covid caseload stands at 3,53,398 and 38,487 people recovered from the fatal disease over 24 hours.

India has had 3,24,24,234 coronavirus cases since the beginning of its onset while 4,34,367 have died due to coronavirus so far.

Meanwhile, India has administered 58,14,89,377 doses of vaccines so far, Health Ministry data showed.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

A look at Chiranjeevi's upcoming movies

A look at Chiranjeevi's upcoming movies

The acid test

The acid test

Shadow over the spotlight

Shadow over the spotlight

Uttar Pradesh Elections: A divided Opposition

Uttar Pradesh Elections: A divided Opposition

DH Toon | Afghans reeling in fear as Taliban takeover

DH Toon | Afghans reeling in fear as Taliban takeover

A century after Titanic sank, a film hunts for stories

A century after Titanic sank, a film hunts for stories

How selective breeding may help reefs survive heating

How selective breeding may help reefs survive heating

 