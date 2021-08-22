India sees 30,948 single-day Covid cases, 403 fatalities

India on Sunday recorded 30,948 Covid-19 cases as 403 people succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data.

With this, India's active Covid caseload stands at 3,53,398 and 38,487 people recovered from the fatal disease over 24 hours.

India has had 3,24,24,234 coronavirus cases since the beginning of its onset while 4,34,367 have died due to coronavirus so far.

Meanwhile, India has administered 58,14,89,377 doses of vaccines so far, Health Ministry data showed.