India sees 31,222 new Covid infections, 290 fatalities

India on Tuesday reported 31,222 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and 290 deaths. Of these, Kerala accounted for 19,688 infections and 135 fatalities.

Active cases now stand at 3,92,864. 42,942 recoveries in the last 24 hours pushed the Covid-19 recovery rate to 97,48 per cent, data from the Union Health Ministry showed.

The weekly positivity rate was at 2.56 per cent, less than 3 per cent for last 74 days.

India has so far administered 69,90,62,776 vaccine doses with 1,13,53,571 given in the past one day.

