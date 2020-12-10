India sees 31,521 new Covid cases; tally reaches 97.67L

India sees 31,521 new Covid-19 cases; tally rises to 97.67 lakh

The death toll rose to 1,41,772 with 412 new fatalities

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 10 2020, 10:15 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2020, 10:15 ist
A health worker checks the body temperature of train passengers upon their arrival during the mandatory coronavirus screening at a railway terminus in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo

India's Covid-19 caseload climbed to 97,67,371 with 31,521 fresh infections, while the total number of recoveries surged to 92.53 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.74 per cent, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll rose to 1,41,772 with 412 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 92,53,306.

The active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the fourth consecutive day. There are 3,72,293 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 3.81 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, and 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 15,07,59,726 samples had been tested up to December 9 with 9,22,959 samples being tested on Wednesday. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
India

What's Brewing

10 years of 'Band Baaja Baaraat': A memorable movie

10 years of 'Band Baaja Baaraat': A memorable movie

Kamala Harris, Anthony Fauci most mispronounced names

Kamala Harris, Anthony Fauci most mispronounced names

DH Radio | The Lead: Read(s) of the week

DH Radio | The Lead: Read(s) of the week

A pandemic of noises!

A pandemic of noises!

The right of the married woman

The right of the married woman

Four lions test positive for Covid at Barcelona zoo

Four lions test positive for Covid at Barcelona zoo

 