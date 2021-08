India on Sunday reported 36,083 new Covid-19 cases and 493 deaths in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed. Meanwhile, 37,927 have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total tally of coronavirus cases to 3,21,92,576. So far 4,31,225 have succumbed to the virus.

India's active cases now stand at 3,85,336.