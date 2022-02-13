India sees 44,877 new coronavirus infections

India saw a single-day rise of 44,877 coronavirus infections,taking the tally of cases to 4,26,31,421, while the active cases declined to 5,37,045, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,08,665 with 684 daily fatalities, the data stated.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday that the central government will roll out Covid-19 vaccination for children in the age group of 5 to 15 years as soon as it receives recommendations to that effect from a group of experts.

More to follow...

