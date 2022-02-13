India's daily Covid cases fall below 50,000

India sees 44,877 new coronavirus infections

The death toll has climbed to 5,08,665 with 684 daily fatalities

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Feb 13 2022, 09:21 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2022, 09:32 ist
People shop at a market amidst the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in New Delhi, India. Credit: Reuters File Photo

India saw a single-day rise of 44,877 coronavirus infections,taking the tally of cases to 4,26,31,421, while the active cases declined to 5,37,045, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,08,665 with 684 daily fatalities, the data stated.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday that the central government will roll out Covid-19 vaccination for children in the age group of 5 to 15 years as soon as it receives recommendations to that effect from a group of experts.

