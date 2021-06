India on Friday reported 51,667 new Covid-19 cases, 64,527 recoveries and 1,329 deaths in the last 24 hours, data from the Union Health Ministry showed.

Active cases stood at 6,12,868 and the death toll increased to 3,93,310.

Friday's cases bring India's total Covid-19 infections, since the start ofthe pandemic, to 3,01,34,445.