India sees 6,317 new coronavirus cases, 318 deaths

India sees 6,317 new coronavirus cases, 318 deaths

The active case tally is at 78,190 which is the lowest in 575 days

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 22 2021, 09:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2021, 09:34 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

India logged 6,317 new cases of Covid-19 infection and 318 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday.

The active case tally is at 78,190 which is the lowest in 575 days. There were 6,906 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

India's Omicron cases tally stands at 213 on Wednesday as per government data, 19 days after the first two cases in the country were detected in Karnataka on December 2.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Omicron

Related videos

What's Brewing

Will 'The Matrix Resurrections' soar at the box office?

Will 'The Matrix Resurrections' soar at the box office?

The anti-cancer vaccine most kids miss out on

The anti-cancer vaccine most kids miss out on

DH Toon | Rupee becomes Asia's worst performer

DH Toon | Rupee becomes Asia's worst performer

Perfectly preserved dinosaur was preparing to hatch

Perfectly preserved dinosaur was preparing to hatch

First-ever SMS sells for $121,000 in Paris auction

First-ever SMS sells for $121,000 in Paris auction

Indians ordered 115 biryanis per minute in 2021: Report

Indians ordered 115 biryanis per minute in 2021: Report

 