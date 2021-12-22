India sees 6,317 new coronavirus cases, 318 deaths

India logged 6,317 new cases of Covid-19 infection and 318 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday.
The active case tally is at 78,190 which is the lowest in 575 days. There were 6,906 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
India's Omicron cases tally stands at 213 on Wednesday as per government data, 19 days after the first two cases in the country were detected in Karnataka on December 2.
