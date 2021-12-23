India sees 7,495 new coronavirus cases; 236 Omicron infections

India logged 7,495 new coronavirus infections while the tally of active cases rose to 78,291, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The country also saw 6,960 recoveries in the past 24 hours. The death toll rose to 4,78,759 with 434 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said the number of Omicron cases currently stands at 236.

Check out DH's latest videos: