India sees 7,495 new coronavirus cases; 236 Omicron infections

7,495 new Covid cases in India; 236 Omicron infections

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 23 2021, 09:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 10:11 ist
The country also saw 6,960 recoveries in the past 24 hours. Credit: Reuters Photo

India logged 7,495 new coronavirus infections while the tally of active cases rose to 78,291, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. 

The country also saw 6,960 recoveries in the past 24 hours. The death toll rose to 4,78,759 with 434 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said the number of Omicron cases currently stands at 236.

