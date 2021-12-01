India sees 8,954 new Covid-19 cases, 267 deaths

The cumulative death toll from the fatal disease reached 469,247

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 01 2021, 09:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2021, 09:37 ist
Active cases stood at 99,023 with 10,207 persons recovering from the virus last day. Credit: AFP File Photo

India on Wednesday recorded 8,954 new coronavirus infections. Meanwhile, the fatalities rose by 267 in the past 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The cumulative death toll from the fatal disease reached 469,247. Active cases stood at 99,023 with 10,207 persons recovering from the virus last day.

The chorus against the opening up of normal international flight operations from December 15 against the new and reportedly more infectious 'Omicron' variant of Covid-19 is growing louder in India.

The demand coincides with the Centre's advisory to states and Union Territories (UTs) to ensure preparedness of health infrastructure like availability of ICU, O2 beds, ventilators, among others, and to focus on rural areas.

At present, several nations have either closed their air spaces or placed strict restrictions on incoming passengers.

Several states including Maharashtra and Karnataka have mandated seven-day institutional quarantine for travellers arriving in the state from 'at-risk' countries.

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News
Coronavirus vaccine

