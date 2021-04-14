India sees biggest Covid-19 case spike with 1.84 lakh cases; daily deaths cross 1K for first time in 2021

India on Wednesday logged record 1,84,372 new Covid-19 cases taking the total tally of cases to 1,38,73,825, according to the latest data by the Union Health Ministry.

Daily deaths due to the virus stood at 1,027, pushing the country's total death toll to 1,72,085.

This is the eight straight day of over one lakh daily infections.

The national Covid recovery rate fell below 90 per cent with the active cases at 13,65,704 lakh.