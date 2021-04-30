India sees highest daily Covid-19 cases with 3.86 lakh infections, 3,498 deaths in 24 hours

In no respite, India witnessed a record single-day rise of 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections and 3,498 deaths on Friday. This is the ninth day in a row that the nation witnessed over 3 lakh daily Covid infections, the highest in the world.
The country's total tally of Covid-19 cases is now over 1.87 crore and there are 31,70,228 active cases, Union Health Ministry data showed.
India has crossed the grim mark of two lakh deaths.
So far, 1,53,84,418 people have recuperated from the disease.
More to follow...
