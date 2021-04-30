Record 3.86L Covid infections, 3,498 deaths in 24 hours

India sees highest daily Covid-19 cases with 3.86 lakh infections, 3,498 deaths in 24 hours

This is the ninth day in a row the nation witnessed over 3 lakh daily Covid infections

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 30 2021, 09:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 09:27 ist
A relative carries an oxygen cylinder from a Gurudwara in Greater Kailash, that was offering free refilling of oxygen for COVID-19 patients amidst surge in coronovirus cases, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

In no respite, India witnessed a record single-day rise of 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections and 3,498 deaths on Friday. This is the ninth day in a row that the nation witnessed over 3 lakh daily Covid infections, the highest in the world.

The country's total tally of Covid-19 cases is now over 1.87 crore and there are 31,70,228 active cases, Union Health Ministry data showed.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

India has crossed the grim mark of two lakh deaths.

So far, 1,53,84,418 people have recuperated from the disease.

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
India

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Assembly polls no shot in the arm for voters

DH Toon | Assembly polls no shot in the arm for voters

Why Apple has chips while Ford got caught short

Why Apple has chips while Ford got caught short

Reminder for our leaders

Reminder for our leaders

Old virus haunts Karnataka honey harvesters

Old virus haunts Karnataka honey harvesters

Flight cancelled? Forget instant refund

Flight cancelled? Forget instant refund

Gender policy needs a major shake-up to bridge gap

Gender policy needs a major shake-up to bridge gap

Free beer, savings bonds: US vaccinators get creative

Free beer, savings bonds: US vaccinators get creative

 