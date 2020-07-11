India sees localised lockdowns as Covid-19 cases surge; PM Modi calls for real-time monitoring

Several state governments have resorted to localised lockdowns to combat Covid-19 as fresh infections recorded the highest ever increase prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi directing real-time national monitoring of the pandemic.

Karnataka decided to impose a one-week lockdown in Bengaluru and adjoining areas from July 14, Maharashtra has announced restrictions in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and suburban parts of Mumbai from July 13, while Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh also ordered clampdown in their respective state capitals and adjoining regions.

Uttar Pradesh had ordered a lockdown from 10:00 p.m. on Friday to 5:00 a.m. on Monday, July 13 as the state reported a high number of Covid-19 cases. Bihar too has ordered restrictions in Patna and six other districts.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

India on Saturday witnessed its sharpest increase in Covid-19 cases as it reported 27114 new infections on Saturday morning taking the total confirmed cases to 8,20,916, the health ministry said.

According to the DH Covid-19 Tracker, India’s Covid-19 count had increased to 8,32,268 at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Prime Minister reviewed the Covid-19 situation across the country at a meeting that was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and senior government functionaries.

“The Prime Minister directed that we must reiterate the need to observe personal hygiene and social discipline in public places. The awareness about Covid should be disseminated widely and a continuous emphasis on preventing spread of the infection should be laid,” a statement from the PMO said.

“There is no room for any complacency in this regard,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi lauded the efforts of the Centre, state and local authorities in containing the spread of the disease in Delhi and directed that similar approach be adopted in the entire national capital region.

“Prime Minister also directed that real time national level monitoring and guidance should be provided to all affected States and places with high test positivity rate,” the PMO statement said.

Meanwhile, the Drug Controller General of India granted approval to Itolizumab, a drug used to cure skin ailment psoriasis for “restricted emergency use” to treat Covid-19 patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress.

As per the DCGI, the re-purposed drug can be used only in a hospital set-up, and requires informed consent of patients and a risk management plan.

“The average cost of treatment with this indigenous drug – Itolizumab – is also lesser than comparable drugs which are part of the “Investigational Therapies’ indicated in the Clinical Management Protocol for Covid-19 by the Health Ministry,” an official statement said.