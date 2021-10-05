India sees new 18,346 Covid-19 cases, 263 deaths

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 05 2021, 08:51 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2021, 09:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Daily cases of coronavirus in the country remained below 30,000 for the 11th straight day with 18,346 fresh infections recorded in a single day, while the active cases declined to 2,52,902, the lowest in 209 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

With the fresh cases, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 3,38,53,048, while the death toll climbed to 4,49,260 with 263 fresh fatalities, according to the data.

The country's recovery rate currently stands at 97.93%.

There are 2,52,902 active infections in the country at present.

The total number of samples tested until October 4 has touched 57,53,94,042, including 11,41,642 samples tested on Monday, according to ICMR data.

