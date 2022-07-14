India sees over 20K daily Covid cases after 4 months

India sees over 20,000 single-day Covid-19 cases after 4 months

The active Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,36,076

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 14 2022, 09:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2022, 09:06 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

India's daily Covid-19 tally continued the upward trend on Thursday as the nation logged 20,139 fresh infections, going above the 20K-mark after four months, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The overall Covid-19 tally now stands at 4,36,89,989 while the active cases have increased to 1,36,076. An increase of 3,619 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The Covid-19 toll stood at 5,25,557 with 38 more fatalities.

More to follow...

Coronavirus
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
India News
Covid-19

