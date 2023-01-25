India sends formal invites to all members of SCO, including Pakistan, China

India has formally sent invites to all members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) for the upcoming Foreign Ministers' meeting, slated to be held in Goa this year.

India took charge of the 9-member mega grouping last September and is expected to hold key ministerial meets and the summit this year.

Though invites have been sent to all members, including Pakistan, the country's foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto has not confirmed whether he will be attending the meet or not, which is slated to take place in Goa from May 4-5.

Newly appointed Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang has also been invited.

