India sends navy ship to Comoros for technical assistance

Even as Wang met Comorian President Azali Assoumani and assured China’s assistance to the tiny archipelago to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, economic recovery and development of infrastructure, the INS Kesari of the Indian Navy reached the Port of Moroni. New Delhi stated that the Indian Navy ship reached Comoros to help the Coast Guard of the East African nation in repairing a grounded patrol vessel P002-M'kombozi.

Commander Moudjib Rahmane Adane, the Chief of Comorian Coast Guard, had made a request to the Indian Navy for assistance in repairing the patrol vessel when he had visited India in November 2021 to participate in the Goa Maritime Conclave.

“India extending helping hand to Comoros Coast Guard India Africa Defence Ministers' Conclave at @defexpo2022 to promote similar cooperation,” Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar posted on Twitter after the Embassy of India in Antananarivo (the capital of Madagascar) posted pictures of the INS Kesari at the Port of Moroni in Comoros.

India’s embassy in Antananarivo also manages its relations with Comoros.

With New Delhi keen to step up its defence relations with the countries in Africa, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will host his counterpart from the continent in a conclave on the sideline of the Def Expo 2022 in Gandhinagar on March 10-13

Comoros is strategically located in the Indian Ocean, straddling the northern mouth of the Mozambique Channel between Mozambique and Madagascar. India has of late been trying to step up its ties with Comoros in order to thwart China’s bid to woo the East African nation into its own orbit of geopolitical influence.

Wang also visited Kenya and Eritrea before flying to the Maldives on Friday. He will also visit Sri Lanka, another nation in India’s neighbourhood where China is trying to expand its footprints.

