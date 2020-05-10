India sends teams to help states with coronavirus containment efforts

By Divya Patil

India’s health ministry will send a team of experts to assist with containment efforts for the coronavirus epidemic in the ten worst-affected states as the nation struggles to curb the outbreak amid the world’s most expansive lockdown.

Each team will consist of a senior ministry official, a junior government official and a public health expert, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.

Maharashtra, whose capital Mumbai has emerged as the epicenter of the virus in India, as well as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Rajasthan are among the ten states where the ministry is dispatching the teams.