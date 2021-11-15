India set to give Co-WIN platform to over 12 countries

India set to give Co-WIN platform to over 12 countries: Report

Co-WIN will be given to all interested countries as a product 'licensed by the central government' and would be 'for free, until perpetuity'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 15 2021, 17:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2021, 18:09 ist
A healthcare worker enters data into the Co-WIN app, a digital platform being used for vaccinations. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Co-WIN, the platform key to managing India's Covid-19 vaccination drive, is set to go global, with over 12 countries, including one from South America expected to borrow the technology.

The government has so far sent signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) to 12 countries, mostly from Africa and Central Asia, and also the unnamed South American nation mentioned earlier, a report by News18 said.

Read | Co-WIN can be customised, scaled up for health interventions across globe: MEA official

Dr R S Sharma, chief executive officer at National Health Authority, while confirming the development also told the news broadcaster that once the South American country accepts the MoU, the government "would make an announcement."

Co-WIN will be given to all interested countries as a product "licenced by the central government" and would be "for free, until perpetuity.”

Sharma, the report added, said that Co-WIN has handled an average of 100 vaccinations per second so far. On September 17, when India achieved a record 32.5 crore vaccinations, the platform was said to have handled 800 vaccinations per second.

Check out latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Co-WIN
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Wedding invite as poll propaganda? Happens only in UP

Wedding invite as poll propaganda? Happens only in UP

In Pics | Inside revamped Rani Kamalapati Rly station

In Pics | Inside revamped Rani Kamalapati Rly station

Climate change may force planes to fly higher: Study

Climate change may force planes to fly higher: Study

How creating Harry Potter conjured a school of magic

How creating Harry Potter conjured a school of magic

 