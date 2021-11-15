India set to give Co-WIN platform to over 12 countries: Report

Co-WIN, the platform key to managing India's Covid-19 vaccination drive, is set to go global, with over 12 countries, including one from South America expected to borrow the technology.

The government has so far sent signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) to 12 countries, mostly from Africa and Central Asia, and also the unnamed South American nation mentioned earlier, a report by News18 said.

Dr R S Sharma, chief executive officer at National Health Authority, while confirming the development also told the news broadcaster that once the South American country accepts the MoU, the government "would make an announcement."

Co-WIN will be given to all interested countries as a product "licenced by the central government" and would be "for free, until perpetuity.”

Sharma, the report added, said that Co-WIN has handled an average of 100 vaccinations per second so far. On September 17, when India achieved a record 32.5 crore vaccinations, the platform was said to have handled 800 vaccinations per second.

