India should follow EU template in global vaccine procurement: SBI report

As India reels under a severe vaccine shortage, a report by State Bank of India says the country should ideally follow the European Union (EU) template in global vaccine procurement.

“India should ideally follow the EU template in global vaccine procurement. Globally, the EU Commission jointly with a Joint Negotiation Team carries out the negotiations with vaccine suppliers. The members of the Joint Negotiation Team – representing seven Member States - are appointed by a Steering Committee. The Steering Committee discusses and reviews all aspects of the Advanced Purchase Agreement (APA) contracts before signature. All EU Member States are represented in this Committee,” the report states.

Read | Covid-19 crisis | Explained: What is ‘white fungus’?

All Member States have endorsed this approach, which is at the heart of the EU Vaccines Strategy, it says.

India has so far given 18.70 crore doses but total vaccination/100 population is still at 13.8.

The report prepared by SBI’s Economic Research Department is titled “Indian states & global vaccination market: The template for making state vaccine procurement a success” and is authored by Dr Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, SBI.

“…if we consider the fact that EU had already entered into contracts for vaccine procurement well in advance, European countries have been able to vaccinate less than 50 per cent of their population, it seems that vaccination drive might pick up pace once the supply becomes streamlined from July and India needs to move quickly if it wants to vaccinate its adult population by the end of this year,” the report points out.

The SBI Ecowrap report also pointed out that states and the Centre must chalk out a cold chain infrastructure system quickly while simultaneously targeting international vaccine manufacturers through advance purchase agreements.

Read | Karnataka to resume vaccination of 18-44 age group from Saturday

Meanwhile, improving the local supply of Covaxin and using other vaccine producing units for dedicated Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing is a sine qua non.

“With states entering directly into contracts with global vaccine developers, it leads to increased competition among states. Poorer states with high population would not be able to vaccinate themselves quickly. Meanwhile richer states may have to pay a much steeper price given the global oligopolistic market. Our best hope remains that the vaccines in regulatory trials and phase II/III and III are successful and are authorized for emergency use and can be the best target for procurement by states,’ the report stated.