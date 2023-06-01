India, Singapore to soon ink deal in education sector

DHNS 
DHNS , New Delhi,
  • Jun 01 2023, 00:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2023, 00:04 ist
Dharmendra Pradhan. Credit: PTI Photo

India and Singapore could soon ink a deal in the education sector, which could see students from both countries attending classes on campuses of institutions in the other country, officials of the ministry of education said.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is currently on a three-day visit to Singapore where he met key ministers of the country.

Also Read | Education Minister Pradhan to embark on 3-day visit to Singapore
 

Pradhan’s visit to Singapore comes on the sidelines of G20 meetings. Ministry officials said that the minister met his counterpart Chan Chun Sing to speak about bilateral cooperation and engagements in areas of education and skill development, and explored how Singapore can partner with India to integrate skilling and vocational education starting from the school level.

Officials said that a partnership between the countries could be announced in the coming days.

Pradhan also visited various schools, higher and skilling institutions in Singapore.

Singapore
India
Dharmendra Pradhan
India News
Education

