India sixth worst-hit by COVID-19, cases rise by 9,851 in a single day; death toll touches 6,348

India’s COVID-19 count has witnessed a 30.5% increase in the past one week to touch 2,26,770 confirmed cases, adding a record 9,851 new patients in a single day.

According to DH COVID-19 Tracker, India had dislodged Italy to become the six worst-hit nations world over by the infectious disease. At 6:00 p.m. on Friday(June 5), India had 2,34,613 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as against 2,34,013 of Italy.

If India continues to add new cases at the present rate of growth, it could surpass the UK and Spain to become the fourth worst-hit country worldwide within the next week.

On Saturday last, India had 1,73,763 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which had risen to 2,26,770 on Friday morning, an increase of 53,007 or 30.5% over last week’s figure.

Fatalities due to COVID-19 also witnessed the highest single-day spike by 273 with the death toll to date touching 6,348.

Of the total cases, 1,10,960 are active, and 1,09,462 have recovered, the health ministry said.

The government has ramped up testing gradually and has tested 43.86 lakh samples for the infectious disease through its network of 727 labs which include 217 private facilities. On Thursday, the labs had screened 1.43 lakh samples for COVID-19, the highest number so far in a single-day.

The worst-hit state continues to be Maharashtra with a total of 77,793 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 27,256, Delhi with 25,004 cases and Gujarat with 18,584.

The national capital after Maharashtra (41,402) reported the most number of active cases at 14,456. In Tamil Nadu there are 12,134 active cases while in Gujarat 4,762. States with over 5,000 cases so far are Rajasthan (9,862) Madhya Pradesh (8,762), Uttar Pradesh (9,237) and West Bengal (6,876).

At 2,710 deaths, Maharashtra has the highest fatalities in the country due to COVID-19, followed by Gujarat (1,155), Delhi (650), Madhya Pradesh (377), and West Bengal (355). These five states account for 83% of all coronavirus-related deaths in India.

The UK is ranked fifth with 2.81 lakh cases while Spain is fourth with 2.87 lakh cases, according to worldometers.info.