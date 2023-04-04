India slams OIC for its ‘anti-India’ agenda

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed “deep concern” over acts of violence and vandalism targeting the Muslims in several states of India during the Ram Navami processions, a statement which triggered a sharp reaction from New Delhi.

"We strongly condemn the statement issued by the OIC Secretariat today regarding India," Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said in New Delhi.

The OIC referred to an alleged incident of burning of a madrasa and its library in Bihar.

“The OIC general secretariat denounces such provocative acts of violence and vandalism, which are a vivid manifestation of mounting Islamophobia and systemic targeting of the Muslim community in India,” read the statement issued by the organisation. It called upon the Indian authorities to take firm action against the instigators and perpetrators of such acts and to ensure the safety, security, rights and dignity of the Muslim community in the country

This irked New Delhi. “This is one more example of their communal mindset and anti-India agenda. (The) OIC only does its reputation damage by being consistently manipulated by anti-India forces,” the MEA spokesperson said on Tuesday.