India slams Turkey, Malaysia for Kashmir remarks

India on Friday slammed Turkey and Malaysia for raising the Kashmir issue at the United Nations, insisting that their remarks were not based on facts.

India asked Turkey to get an understanding of the situation on the ground before making any further statements on the Kashmir issue.

"India and Turkey are friendly countries. We, therefore, deeply regret that since August 6, there have been repeated statements by the Turkish government on a matter completely internal to India," External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar told reporters here.

He said that these statements were factually incorrect, biased and unwarranted.

India also reminded Malaysia of the "good and friendly ties" between the two countries and asked Kuala Lumpur to "desist" from making factually incorrect statements on J&K.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahatir Mohammad have been critical of India's moves on J&K.

"Pakistan invaded and illegally occupied parts of Jammu and Kashmir, a fact which has been recognized by the international community," Kumar said countering Mahatir's remarks accusing India of invading Kashmir.

"The current developments in J&K and Ladakh is a purely internal matter of India and does not involve any third country," the External Affairs Ministry spokesman said.