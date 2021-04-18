India stares at crisis as it hits record 2.61 lakh single-day Covid-19 cases, over 1,500 deaths

A record single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases and 1,501 fatalities have pushed India's Covid-19 tally to 1,47,88,109 and the death toll to 1,77,150 on Sunday, health ministry data showed.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the country has surpassed the 18-lakh mark, the ministry's data updated at 9 am showed.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 18

Registering a steady increase for the 39th day in a row, the tally of active Covid-19 cases has climbed to 18,01,316 in the country, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has dropped to 87.23 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 1,28,09,643, the data stated.

Meanwhile, as the daily Covid-19 cases surged to a staggering record-high level, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the availability and supply of ventilators, oxygen and medicines to fight this pandemic and called for utilising the entire national capacity across private and public sectors to produce vaccines, amid concerns in various states about lack of these essentials.

