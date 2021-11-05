India steps in after Sri Lanka bars contaminated fertilizer from China

India has moved fast to help the Sri Lankan farmers after the government of the island nation barred a ship carrying contaminated organic fertilisers from China.

The Indian Air Force on Thursday deployed two military aircraft to send 100,000 kilogram nano nitrogen fertiliser to Sri Lanka. New Delhi sent the consignment of fertiliser following a request from the Sri Lankan government.

New Delhi stepped in to support Sri Lankan government’s initiative to promote organic farming amid a row between Colombo and Beijing over the decision of the authorities of the Indian Ocean nation not to allow a ship carrying 20,000 tonnes of organic fertilisers from China to offload the consignment.

The two IAF C-17 Globemaster aircraft arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport with 100,000 Kg of Nano Nitrogen on Thursday.

“The deployment was essentially to support the Government of Sri Lanka's initiative towards Organic farming and to expedite availability of Nano Nitrogen Fertiliser to the Sri Lankan farmers,” the High Commission of India in Colombo stated in a press release.

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Sri Lankan government did not allow the consignment of organic fertiliser sent by Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group Company Limited China to be offloaded in the island nation because the tests conducted by the Sri Lanka’s National Plant Quarantine Service (NPQS) on samples detected that the cargo had been contaminated with bacteria of genus Erwinia, which could cause several plant diseases.

Beijing responded sharply with the Economic and Commercial Office of the Chinese Embassy in Colombo blacklisting the People’s Bank of Sri Lanka for failing to make a payment. The bank could not clear dues Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group Company Limited as a local court banned any payment to the particular company based in China.

“The IAF’s C17 Aircraft operations were coordinated in close liaison with Sri Lanka Air Force. The quick deployment of IAF aircraft and expeditious disembarkation overnight was indicative of close coordination between the two services,” according to the press-release issued by High Commission of India in Sri Lanka said.

India has been trying to claw back the ground it lost to China in Sri Lanka.

China’s debt-trap diplomacy earlier made Sri Lanka leasing out its Hambantota Port for 99 years, causing security concerns for India. The government led by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa scrapped a trilateral agreement Sri Lanka had earlier signed with the governments of India and Japan for development of the East Container Terminal of the Colombo Port. It, however, clinched a deal with the Adani Group of India for development of the West Container Terminal of the port. But New Delhi remains concerned over the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill, which could end up allowing China to virtually establish a colony in Sri Lanka – not far from the southern tip of India. China is also trying to build infrastructure projects in Tamil-majority northern province of Sri Lanka, causing much unease for India.

Watch latest videos by DH here: