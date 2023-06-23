India subtly sends message to Russia, joins US in seeking respect for Ukraine's sovereignty

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden have expressed deep concerns over the Russia-Ukraine conflict, even as New Delhi has joined Washington DC to send a message to Moscow by calling for respect for international law, principles of the United Nations Charter and territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Since the beginning of the “series of events” in Ukraine, India has been stressing the need to resolve the ‘dispute’ through dialogue and diplomacy, the prime minister said, as he and the US president addressed media persons after a meeting at the White House on Thursday. He, however, avoided directly referring to Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Biden, however, referred to “Russia’s brutal war in Ukraine” and said that he and Modi had discussed their shared efforts to mitigate the humanitarian tragedy unleashed by the conflict. Earlier, while welcoming the prime minister to the White House, the US president said that the two nations were working closely to deal with the “food and energy insecurity stoked by Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine”.

Read | In his address to US Congress, PM Modi calls for action against sponsors of terrorism

A joint statement issued after the meeting between the two leaders stated that Biden and Modi had expressed their “deep concern over the conflict in Ukraine” and mourned its terrible and tragic humanitarian consequences.

“The leaders underscored the serious and growing impacts of the war on the global economic system, including on food, fuel and energy security, and critical supply chains. They called for greater efforts to mitigate the consequences of the war, especially in the developing world.”

Modi and Biden pledged to render continuing humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine. They, according to the joint statement, called for respect for international law, principles of the UN charter, and territorial integrity and sovereignty. They also concurred on the importance of post-conflict reconstruction in Ukraine.

Ever since Russia launched its “special military operations” in Ukraine on February 24 last year, India has been drawing flak for not joining the US and other Western nations in condemning the former Soviet Union nation for its aggression against the East European country.

New Delhi has refrained from criticising Moscow, apparently in view of India’s deep Cold War era ties with Russia. India also took into account its decades-old dependence on Russia for defence equipment, including high-tech military hardware.

While New Delhi has been maintaining the strategic balance in its ties with Moscow and Washington DC. over the past couple of decades, Modi’s meeting with Biden in the White House on Thursday is expected to add new momentum to the India-US ties, particularly in the fields of defence as well as critical and emerging technologies.