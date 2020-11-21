India successfully faced Covid-19 under PM Modi: Amit Shah

India successfully faced Covid-19 under PM Modi: Shah

Entire 130 crore people were fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic, he said

  • Nov 21 2020, 18:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2020, 19:42 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the country had rallied behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and it was doing better than even developed countries over the handling of the contagion.

Patting the Tamil Nadu government over its effective handling of the situation under the Palaniswami-Panneerselvam leadership, he said it was duly implementing the various instructions of the Centre on the matter.

"The world and country are fighting against Covid-19. The country has successfully faced it under PM Modi. On a comparative note, India has fared better than many developed countries," he said.

Not just the government and its machinery, but the entire 130 crore people were fighting against the pandemic, he said at a state government function here.

