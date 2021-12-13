India successfully launches SMAT

India successfully launches Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo System

During the mission, the full range capability of the missile was successfully demonstrated

PTI
PTI, Odisha,
  • Dec 13 2021, 18:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2021, 20:32 ist
Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo System. Credit: PTI Photo

India on Monday successfully launched Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo System (SMAT) from Abdul Kalam island, formerly known as Wheeler Island, off the Odisha coast, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said.

During the mission, the full range capability of the missile was successfully demonstrated. The system has been designed to enhance anti-submarine warfare capability far beyond the conventional range of the torpedo, the DRDO sai

“This was a textbook launch, where the entire trajectory was monitored by the electro optic telemetry system, various range radars, including the down range instrumentation and down range ships. The missile carried a torpedo, parachute delivery system and release mechanisms,” said the DRDO statement.

India News
DRDO
Missile
Odisha

