India successfully test-fires Agni-5 missile with range of 5,000 km

  • Oct 27 2021, 21:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2021, 21:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI file photo

In a major boost to its military might, India on Wednesday successfully test-fired surface-to-surface ballistic missile Agni-5 that can strike targets at ranges up to 5,000 km with a very high degree of accuracy, officials said.

The test-firing was carried around 7:50 PM from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha, they said.

"The successful test of Agni-5 is in line with India's stated policy to have credible minimum deterrence that underpins the commitment to 'No First Use'," the defence ministry said.

The successful test-firing of the missile came in the midst of a lingering border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

