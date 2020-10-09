India test fires anti-radiation missile Rudram-1

India successfully test fires first indigenously developed anti-radiation missile Rudram-1

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 09 2020, 16:07 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 16:16 ist
The Rudram-1 missile. Photo: Twitter/PCMohanMP

India on Friday successfully test fired a new generation anti-radiation missile which will be part of the tactical weaponry of the Indian Air Force, officials said.

The missile, Rudram-1, is India's first indigenously developed anti-radiation missile that has speed of Mach two, or twice the speed of sound.

The missile is likely to be integrated with the Sukhoi fighter jets of the Indian Force once the missile is ready for induction, the officials said.

The missile was test-fired at the integrated test range at Balasore in Odisha around 10:30 AM, officials said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on successful test firing of the missile.

"New Generation Anti-Radiation Missile (Rudram-1) which is India’s first indigenous anti-radiation missile developed by @DRDO_India for Indian Air Force was tested successfully today at ITR, Balasore. Congratulations to DRDO & other stakeholders for this remarkable achievement," he tweeted.

In May last year, the Indian Air successfully test fired the aerial version of the BrahMos missile from a Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft.

The BrahMos missile provides the IAF a much desired capability to strike from large stand-off ranges on any target at sea or on land with pinpoint accuracy by day or night and in all weather conditions.

The IAF is also integrating the Brahmos supersonic cruise missile on over 40 Sukhoi fighter jets which is aimed at bolstering overall combat capability of the force.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian Air Force
Defence
DRDO
Rajnath Singh
Missile Test

What's Brewing

How this dance haven near Bengaluru shuts out the world

How this dance haven near Bengaluru shuts out the world

What’s special about bat viruses?

What’s special about bat viruses?

Many sides of Novak Djokovic, out there for all to see

Many sides of Novak Djokovic, out there for all to see

If Biden wins communist Kamala will take over: Trump

If Biden wins communist Kamala will take over: Trump

 