India successfully test fires new generation Agni Prime missile off Odisha coast

India on Friday successfully test-fired Agni Prime New Generation Ballistic Missile off the coast of Odisha, according to ANI.

Defence officials told the agency that the missile was test-fired at around 9:45 am on October 21.

"During the test flight, the missile travelled the maximum range and all test objectives were successfully met. With this third consecutive successful flight test of the Agni Prime missile, the accuracy and reliability of the system has been established ," Defence officials confirmed.

They officials informed that the performance of system has been validated using the data obtained by a number of range instrumentation like radar, telemetry and Electro Optical Tracking systems deployed at different locations including two down range ships at terminal point to cover entire trajectory.

