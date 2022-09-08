DRDO, Indian Army successfully test-fire QRSAM system

India successfully test-fires Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system

The flight-tests were carried out against high-speed aerial targets mimicking various types of threats to evaluate the capability of the weapon systems

PTI
PTI, Balasore,
  • Sep 08 2022, 13:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2022, 13:46 ist
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Army, conduct six successful flight tests of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) system from the Integrated Test Range. Credit: PTI Photo

India has successfully completed six flight-tests of the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) system from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur off the Odisha coast, as part of evaluation trials by the Army, the DRDO said on Thursday.

The flight-tests were carried out against high-speed aerial targets mimicking various types of threats to evaluate the capability of the weapon systems under different scenarios, it said.

“During these tests, all the mission objectives were met establishing pin-point accuracy of the weapon system with state-of-the-art guidance and control algorithms, including warhead chain,” the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said in a statement.

Also Read | India is running out of weapons to deter China due to Modi's Make in India push

The performance of the system has been confirmed from the data captured by a number of range instruments like telemetry and Radar and Electro Optical Tracking Systems (EOTS) deployed by ITR, it said.

The tests were conducted in the final deployment configuration consisting of all indigenously-developed sub-systems, including the missile with indigenous Radio Frequency (RF) seeker, mobile launcher, fully automated command and control system, surveillance and multi-function radars, the statement said.

The uniqueness of the QRSAM weapon system is that it can operate on the move with search and track capability, and fire on short halt, the DRDO said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented the DRDO and Indian Army on the successful flight trials.

The system is now ready for induction into the Army, the statement added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DRDO
Rajnath Singh
Indian Army
QRSAM
India News

What's Brewing

Miandad to Naseem: Pakistan's five six-shooting heroes

Miandad to Naseem: Pakistan's five six-shooting heroes

Jakarta's 'zombie' train confronts traffic apocalypse

Jakarta's 'zombie' train confronts traffic apocalypse

'Kartavya Path': Sneak peek into Central Vista Avenue

'Kartavya Path': Sneak peek into Central Vista Avenue

DH Toon: Bommai blames Congress for K'taka rain woes

DH Toon: Bommai blames Congress for K'taka rain woes

Kingsway to Kartavya Path: The history of the boulevard

Kingsway to Kartavya Path: The history of the boulevard

 