India summons Canadian envoy over Khalistani activities

India summons Canadian envoy over pro-Khalistani activities in Canada

The development came following pro-Khalistani groups releasing some posters that featured Indian diplomats.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 04 2023, 18:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 18:10 ist
India and Canada flag. Credit: iStock Photo

India summoned the Canadian envoy and issued a demarche over increasing activities by pro-Khalistani elements in Canada, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The summoning of the Canadian high commissioner came following pro-Khalistani groups releasing some posters that featured Indian diplomats.

Also read: Indian consulate in San Francisco attacked again by Khalistani supporters

The high commissioner was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday and was issued a demarche, the people cited above said while referring to the release of the posters.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India
Canada
Khalistan
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

US mulls research on blocking sun to hit climate change

US mulls research on blocking sun to hit climate change

Kia unveils updated Seltos, eyes 10% PV market share

Kia unveils updated Seltos, eyes 10% PV market share

Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore

Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore

How Japan plans to release Fukushima water into ocean

How Japan plans to release Fukushima water into ocean

Study uncovers hidden gems in Bengaluru's night skies

Study uncovers hidden gems in Bengaluru's night skies

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

 