Pak temple ransacking: India summons chargé d’affaires

India summons Pakistani chargé d’affaires over ransacking of temple in Pakistan

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 05 2021, 19:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2021, 19:42 ist
A policeman stands guard at the burnt Hindu temple a day after a mob attack in a remote village in Karak district, some 160 kms southeast of Peshawar on December 31, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

India on Thursday summoned the Pakistani charge d'affaires and lodged a firm protest over the ransacking of a Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan of Pakistan's Punjab province.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India also conveyed its grave concerns to the Pakistani diplomat over continued attacks on the freedom of religion of the minority communities in Pakistan.

"The Pakistani charge d'affaires here was summoned today afternoon and a firm protest was lodged expressing our grave concerns at this reprehensible incident and the continued attacks on the freedom of religion of the minority communities and their places of religious worship in Pakistan," Bagchi said at a media briefing.

Pakistan
India

